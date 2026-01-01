Colombo inflation remains unchanged at 2.1% in December 2025

Colombo inflation remains unchanged at 2.1% in December 2025

January 1, 2026   07:32 am

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis, remains unchanged at 2.1% in December 2025, compared to the month of November, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS).

The CCPI for all items for December 2025 was 195.8, recording an increase of 2.4 index points compared to 193.4 in November 2025.

The Y-o-Y inflation of the Food Group remained unchanged at 2.1% in December 2025, compared to the month of November 2025, while the Y-o-Y inflation of the Non-Food Group increased to 1.8% from 1.7% in October 2025.

For December 2025, on a Y-o-Y basis, the contribution to inflation from food commodities was 0.97%, and that from non-food items was 1.18%, the DCS reported.

