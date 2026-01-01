Police Sub-Inspector arrested on bribery charges

January 1, 2026   08:50 am

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Kinniya Police Station has been arrested on bribery charges.

The Sub-Inspector was arrested following a complaint lodged by a resident of Kinniya.

The police officer was arrested in connection with soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in relation to a complaint about an assault made by the complainant. Two suspects had already been arrested in connection with the incident, and the bribe was allegedly demanded to carry out legal action to arrest the remaining suspects.

The officer is accused of arranging to receive the money through another individual.

The Sub-Inspector was arrested yesterday (31) at around 5:20 p.m. inside the Kinniya Police Station by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

The suspect is to be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

