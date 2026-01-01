Close associate of organized criminal arrested with narcotics in Dondra

Close associate of organized criminal arrested with narcotics in Dondra

January 1, 2026   09:28 am

An individual has been arrested in Gandara, Dondra for the possession of 115 grams and 200 milligrams of heroin, 23 grams and 700 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine(‘Ice’) and approximately Rs. 500,000 in cash suspected to have been earned through drug trafficking, police stated.

The arrest was carried out last afternoon (31) based on information received by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau.

The suspect is a 38-year-old resident of Dondra.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect is a close associate of a drug trafficker currently residing abroad and that he was involved in handling money earned from the trafficker’s drug operations.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (01).

Further investigations are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Commotion at Galle and Dehiwala MCs during annual budget vote (English)

Commotion at Galle and Dehiwala MCs during annual budget vote (English)