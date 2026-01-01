Close associate of organized criminal arrested with narcotics in Dondra

An individual has been arrested in Gandara, Dondra for the possession of 115 grams and 200 milligrams of heroin, 23 grams and 700 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine(‘Ice’) and approximately Rs. 500,000 in cash suspected to have been earned through drug trafficking, police stated.

The arrest was carried out last afternoon (31) based on information received by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau.

The suspect is a 38-year-old resident of Dondra.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect is a close associate of a drug trafficker currently residing abroad and that he was involved in handling money earned from the trafficker’s drug operations.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (01).

Further investigations are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau.