Asgiriya Chief Prelate urges everyone to set aside divisions and rebuild the country

January 1, 2026   09:49 am

Everyone should work together by setting aside ethnic differences to rebuild the country, emphasized the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya chapter of Siam Nikaya, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero in his New Year message.

“I sincerely pray that the New Year will be a fortunate and prosperous one. I especially wish to stress that, to rebuild our fallen country, it is important that everyone cooperates equally, with a sense of ownership for our nation, and works together without disputes or divisions,” Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero said.

Taking inspiration from how other countries have rebuilt after natural disasters, The Anu Nayake of the Malwatte Chapter of the Siam Nikaya, Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Sri Saranankara Wimaladhamma Thero also stated that the Sri Lankan people should unite to rebuild the nation.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcom Ranjith also issued a New Year message emphasizing that everyone should come together to rebuild the country, free from divisions.

