Couple arrested at BIA with cigarettes worth Rs. 5.25 million

A couple who attempted to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth Rs. 5.25 million into the country has been arrested at the arrival terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Customs officials said the arrests were made at the “Green Channel” of the arrivals terminal, which is designated for passengers with no goods to declare.

The suspects had arrived at the BIA from Dubai at 12.45 a.m. today, Ada Derana reporter said.

Upon inspection, officers had discovered 175 cartons of foreign-manufactured cigarettes containing a total of 35,000 sticks concealed in four luggages.

The arrested couple, both aged 24, are residents of Colombo and reportedly engaged in business activities.

The suspects have been detained, and further investigations are being conducted by the Katunayake Airport Customs officers.