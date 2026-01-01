Couple arrested at BIA with cigarettes worth Rs. 5.25 million

Couple arrested at BIA with cigarettes worth Rs. 5.25 million

January 1, 2026   11:25 am

A couple who attempted to smuggle a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth Rs. 5.25 million into the country has been arrested at the arrival terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Customs officials said the arrests were made at the “Green Channel” of the arrivals terminal, which is designated for passengers with no goods to declare.

The suspects had arrived at the BIA from Dubai at 12.45 a.m. today, Ada Derana reporter said.

Upon inspection, officers had discovered 175 cartons of foreign-manufactured cigarettes containing a total of 35,000 sticks concealed in four luggages.

The arrested couple, both aged 24, are residents of Colombo and reportedly engaged in business activities.

The suspects have been detained, and further investigations are being conducted by the Katunayake Airport Customs officers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)