Ex-President Ranil greets SJB leader Sajith for New Year and discusses future plans

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended New Year greetings to Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in a phone conversation.

Opposition Leader Premadasa has also conveyed his warm wishes to the former President on the first day of 2026.

The two leaders reportedly had discussed future plans during the telephone conversation.

Meanwhile, the exchange of greetings could mark a new beginning in the New Year, according to political analysts.