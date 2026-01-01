Several people have been killed and others injured after a fire at a new year’s party at an Alpine ski resort in southern Switzerland, a police spokesperson said.

“This morning, January 1, 2026, a fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at Le Constellation lounge bar in Crans Montana in the canton of Valais,” said Gaetan Lathion, spokesperson for Valais police.

“There are several injuries and several fatalities.”

Source: CNN

--Agencies