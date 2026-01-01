Drunk driver who ignored police orders kills officer on New Years Eve

January 1, 2026   12:51 pm

An officer attached to the Ambalantota Police who was on duty on New Year’s Eve has died after being run over by a car driven by an individual who was under the influence, police stated.

According to the Police headquarters, the fatal accident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. today (01) at a roadblock near the bridge over the Walawe Ganga in Ambalantota.

Police said the vehicle, which was heading towards Ambalantota, failed to stop despite being ordered to do so and collide with the police officer on duty.

The deceased has been identified as Police Constable M. Sarath Kumara, a father of two and a resident of Weeriyagama, Sooriyawewa.

He had been transferred to the Embilipitiya Police Station and was scheduled to leave Ambalantota on January 03.

The accident occurred while a farewell ceremony was scheduled to be held today (01) for the officer, Ada Derana reporter said.

A Civil Security Force officer who was also on duty at the time sustained injuries and has been admitted to the Ambalantota Hospital for treatment.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident was later found in an area near the Ambalantota town.

The driver and another individual who were travelling in the vehicle have been arrested at the time of the accident, and investigations have revealed that both were heavily intoxicated.

The Ambalantota Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

