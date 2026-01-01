Sri Lankan FM meets Tarique Rahman, conveys condolences on ex-Bangladesh PMs death

January 1, 2026   01:54 pm

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, who is currently visiting Dhaka, paid a courtesy call on Acting Chairman of Bangladesh National Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman on Wednesday night (December 31).

The meeting took place at around 8:30 p.m. (Bangladesh Time) at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dharmapala Weerakkody, accompanied the foreign minister during the meeting, said BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

During the discussion, he said the two sides exchanged views on issues related to mutual interest between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sayrul said the Sri Lankan foreign minister expressed condolences on behalf of his country and conveyed sympathy to Tarique Rahman and his bereaved family over the death of his mother and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and the party’s Joint Secretary General Humayun Kabir were also present at the meeting.

Source: The Business Standard

--Agencies

