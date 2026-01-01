Energy Ministry to transfer CEB assets to six new companies before Feb. 1

Energy Ministry to transfer CEB assets to six new companies before Feb. 1

January 1, 2026   01:56 pm

The process of transferring Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) assets to six newly established companies must be completed before February 1, 2026, the Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, Professor Udayanga Hemapala has notified the CEB.

It is reported that Professor Hemapala has issued the relevant directive in writing to the General Manager of the CEB.

The CEB has planned to implement it under six companies in the future under the restructuring program.

Accordingly, steps are currently being taken to systematically transfer all assets owned by the CEB to the respective companies.

Meanwhile, employees have already been assigned to the newly formed companies, while those unwilling to transfer were given the option to apply for voluntary retirement. 

Consequently, a total of 2,173 employees have applied for retirement.

The Ministry of Energy has instructed the CEB to complete the payment of compensation to the affected employees within the first week of February.

Upon completion of the restructuring process, the Ceylon Electricity Board will be liquidated, and its operations will continue under the six new companies.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)