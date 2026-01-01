President pays homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy this morning (01), where he paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic and received blessings for the New Year. Thereafter, the President called on the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters and received their blessings, the President’s Media Division said.

The President also participated in religious observances held at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and engaged in cordial conversation with devotees who had gathered to mark the New Year.

Subsequently, President Dissanayake visited the Malwathu Maha Vihara and called on the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Mahanayake Thero. The President also inquired into the well-being of the Mahanayake Thero and engaged in a brief discussion.

The Deputy Registrar of the Malwathu Chapter, the Most Venerable Rajakeeya Panditha Darshanapathi Mahawela Rathanapala Nayaka Thero, was also present on the occasion. The Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings upon the President.

The President also met the Anunayake of the Malwathu Chapter, the Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Vimaladhamma Thero, and inquired into his well-being.

Subsequently, President Dissanayake visited the Asgiri Maha Vihara, where he met the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thero of the Asgiri Chapter and engaged in a brief discussion.

Extending New Year blessings to the President, the Asgiri Mahanayake Thero expressed his best wishes for the successful continuation of the government’s programme, led by the President, aimed at building a more prosperous nation for the people, with renewed strength and determination in the New Year.

The President also met the Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter, the Most Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Anunayake Thero, and held a brief discussion.

During these meetings, the President briefed the Mahanayake Theros and Anunayake Theros of both chapters on the measures being implemented by the Government to address the challenges arising from the most severe natural disaster in the country’s history experienced in the past year. The Maha Sangha extended their blessings for the successful continuation of these efforts.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Gunasena, Member of Parliament Thanura Dissanayake and several others were also present on the occasion.

(PMD)