Upgrading of 76 rural roads begins under Punarudayata Maga programme

Upgrading of 76 rural roads across the country commenced today (01) under the “Punarudayata Maga” (Path to Renaissance) programme, which aims to improve the standard of life in rural communities and enhance public transportation facilities.

According to the Department of Government Information, the Ministry of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development has allocated Rs. 5,000 million for the first phase of the project.

The key objectives of the initiative include strengthening connectivity between villages, improving access to markets and essential services and empowering the rural economy.

Additionally, measures have been taken to launch new bus services on 40 rural routes that previously lacked public transport, effective today (01).