Upgrading of 76 rural roads begins under Punarudayata Maga programme

Upgrading of 76 rural roads begins under Punarudayata Maga programme

January 1, 2026   02:54 pm

Upgrading of 76 rural roads across the country commenced today (01) under the “Punarudayata Maga” (Path to Renaissance) programme, which aims to improve the standard of life in rural communities and enhance public transportation facilities.

According to the Department of Government Information, the Ministry of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development has allocated Rs. 5,000 million for the first phase of the project.

The key objectives of the initiative include strengthening connectivity between villages, improving access to markets and essential services and empowering the rural economy.

Additionally, measures have been taken to launch new bus services on 40 rural routes that previously lacked public transport, effective today (01).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)

Colombo prepares to usher in the New Year; Police announce special traffic and security plan (English)