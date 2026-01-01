An iconic church in Amsterdam has been partially destroyed after a fire ripped through its spire in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The Vondelkerk, which sits just next to the Dutch capital’s famous Vondelpark, collapsed in on itself as 2026 celebrations unfolded.

The blaze is thought to have started just after midnight, and was soon declared a major fire and a regional emergency.

By 2.30 am local time, the inferno was still raging - with authorities warning locals about the heavy smoke.

The blaze went on to cut off the electricity of almost 100 nearby homes.

Dramatic images from across Amsterdam showed flames and smoke pouring out of the 154-year-old place of worship into the night sky.

An emergency services spokesman said the burning embers containing “old wood” were blowing towards the city centre.

Officials went on to warn the church “cannot be saved” and said the entire structure may soon collapse.

“The church’s characteristic appearance has been lost. [It’s a] terribly bad and dramatic start to the new year,” the spokesman continued.

“The Vondelkerk is no longer salvageable,” a local authority spokeswoman later said. “The entire church is on fire. The whole church may collapse.”

Further close-up footage showed firefighters battling to contain the blaze as it ripped through the building.

“This is a very intense and terrible fire in this monumental church,” Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said.

“Our first concern and priority now is the well-being and homes of the immediate residents.”

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the blaze - and the nearby Vondelpark is said not to be in any danger.

The Vondelkerk was built in 1872 and served as a Roman Catholic church until 1977.

It is a short walk from the popular Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum.

