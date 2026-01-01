Sri Lanka received humanitarian aid from 22 countries for victims of Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka has received humanitarian assistance from 22 foreign countries and the World Food Programme (WFP) to support communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The President established the High-Level Committee for Foreign Relief Aid (Supplies) Coordination (HL-FRAC) to ensure proper management, coordination and effective distribution of foreign relief supplies among the affected population.

The Committee, which is chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara has convened on several occasions and taken measures to ensure transparency and efficiency in relief operations.

Accordingly, all foreign assistance arriving in the country through airports and seaports is being securely and systematically stored at the Orugodawatta warehouse complex.

According to the statement, the distribution mechanism has been further strengthened through the National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) to ensure timely delivery of supplies to disaster-affected communities across the island.

The sixth session of the Committee was held yesterday (December 30) at the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

During the meeting, media personnel were briefed on the foreign humanitarian assistance received and the services rendered by foreign relief teams involved in disaster response efforts.

Relief assistance includes essential food items, medicines and key technical equipment for disaster management operations, the statement said.

The international community has also provided specialized civil engineering equipment, including bridge restoration resources, along with vehicles required for transportation and logistics.

In addition, special tents and protective shelters have been supplied to provide safe temporary accommodation for those who have lost their homes.

Moreover, household items, clothing, and other supplies essential for helping affected people resume their daily lives have been received.

The Government has taken measures to ensure that all humanitarian assistance is distributed swiftly with maximum transparency.

Information on the distribution process is reported every three days to the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office, and updated information is released to the media.

Distribution from the Orugodawatta warehouse complex is carried out through District Secretariats based on requests from Divisional Secretaries.

Storage capacity at the complex has been expanded, security strengthened and necessary support provided to staff.

The Deputy Minister of Defence emphasized that steps will be taken to conduct a formal audit of the entire distribution process in the future.

Furthermore, from the very outset of the disaster, several countries came forward to provide human resource assistance to Sri Lanka.

These teams have worked in close coordination with local relief agencies, engaging in search and rescue operations, providing rapid medical assistance to affected persons, and supporting emergency construction activities.

In addition, utilizing modern technologies, these teams have carried out a range of essential services, including monitoring disaster situations, mapping affected areas, and providing water purification services to ensure access to safe drinking water.

Some of these teams have already completed their missions and departed the country, it added.

The Deputy Minister of Defence, on behalf of the President and the entire Sri Lankan nation, expressed gratitude to all foreign countries and their people for their assistance, and also appreciated the Sri Lankan expatriate community for their support.