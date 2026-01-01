NIE Director General temporarily steps down pending inquiry into Grade 6 module controversy

The Director General of the National Institute of Education (NIE), Prof. Manjula Vithanapathirana, has decided to temporarily step down from her position until the conclusion of the inquiry into the controversial Grade 6 English module.

The Ministry of Education recently announced that the distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module has been suspended with immediate effect after it was confirmed that the material contained a reference to an inappropriate website.

According to the Ministry, an investigation was initiated following a complaint alleging that an unsuitable website’s name had been included in the module.

The textbook in question was prepared by the National Institute of Education and has already been printed.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe has lodged a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the matter, as investigations into the incident continue.