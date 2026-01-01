NIE Director General temporarily steps down pending inquiry into Grade 6 module controversy

NIE Director General temporarily steps down pending inquiry into Grade 6 module controversy

January 1, 2026   06:57 pm

The Director General of the National Institute of Education (NIE), Prof. Manjula Vithanapathirana, has decided to temporarily step down from her position until the conclusion of the inquiry into the controversial Grade 6 English module.

The Ministry of Education recently announced that the distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module has been suspended with immediate effect after it was confirmed that the material contained a reference to an inappropriate website.

According to the Ministry, an investigation was initiated following a complaint alleging that an unsuitable website’s name had been included in the module. 

The textbook in question was prepared by the National Institute of Education and has already been printed.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe has lodged a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the matter, as investigations into the incident continue.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Budget passed in Colombo Municipal Council in second round of voting (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to the legendary singer Latha Walpola (English)

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Flashback 2025: Sri Lanka's biggest news stories of the year

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)

Moratuwa Mayor faces corruption allegations;Complaint lodged with Bribery Commission (English)