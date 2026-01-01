SLTB launches new digital payment system for bus services

Under the nationwide initiative to introduce innovative digital solutions, the Ministry of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development today (01) launched a new program for Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses.

Implemented with guidance from the Ministry of Digital Economy, the initiative is intended to further strengthen transport services under the purview of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development, while enhancing transparency and accountability between passengers and conductors.

The project, which enables passengers to pay bus fares using electronic cards for greater convenience, was inaugurated today (01) at the Makumbura Multimodal Centre (MMC) under the patronage of the Chairman of the SLTB, Sajeewa Kanakaratne.

Passengers using electronic cards will not be charged any additional fees, ensuring that the card-based payment system does not impose extra costs on commuters. Moreover, the system allows passengers to pay only the exact stipulated fare.

It was further stated that the government plans to refine and improve the card system by evaluating the strengths and weaknesses identified during this initial phase of implementation.

The pilot project commenced today on several selected routes, including Makumbura–Galle and Makumbura–Embilipitiya.

The event was attended by the Advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy, Sumudu Rathnayake, officials from People’s Bank, and several other distinguished invitees.