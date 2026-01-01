President reviews resettlement of AnkumburaGankotuwa landslide victims

January 1, 2026   09:51 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the temporary shelter operating at the Sri Sudarshanaramaya Temple, Welgala, Poojapitiya in Kandy, this afternoon (01), to inquire into the well-being of families displaced by the landslide in the Ankumbura, Gankotuwa area and to review ongoing resettlement efforts.

The landslide, triggered by the recent adverse weather conditions, caused complete damage to six houses and partial damage to 15 houses. In addition, residents of 30 houses located in areas identified as high-risk zones were evacuated for safety reasons, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, a temporary shelter was established at the Sri Sudarshanaramaya Temple on November 28. The shelter accommodated approximately 189 individuals from 47 families. At present, around 23 individuals from seven families continue to reside at the shelter.

During his visit, the President engaged in cordial discussions with the affected residents, inquiring into their conditions and needs. The President also reviewed matters related to their welfare, relief assistance and future resettlement, in consultation with relevant officials, the PMD said.

The event was attended by the Chief Incumbent of the Sri Sudarshanaramaya Temple, Venerable Bambaragahakande Gnanasiri Thero, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Gunasena, Member of Parliament Thanura Dissanayake, Chairman of the Poojapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, Sanjeewa Edirisinghe, Divisional Secretary, Shanika Deegala and other officials.

--PMD—

 

