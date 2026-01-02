Showery conditions expected to enhance in several provinces

Showery condition is expected to enhance in Eastern, Northern and Uva provinces during the coming days, due to the development of a low-level atmospheric disturbance to the East of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas, the Met. Department said.

A few showers may occur in coastal areas of North-western and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.