CAA collects over Rs. 285 mln in fines from raids in 2025

January 2, 2026   08:27 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has collected over Rs. 285 million in fines from raids carried out over the past year.

The fines were imposed following 21,000 raids conducted across the island in 2025, the authority said.

The CAA has also taken steps to test 223 food and non-food product samples to ensure compliance with required standards.

These include steel wire, coconut oil, cosmetics, rice, canned fish, chilli powder, milk, hair dyes, cordials, and syrups, according to a statement issued by the authority.

The authority further stated that 5,002 complaints were received last year through the ‘1977’ consumer complaints hotline.

Accordingly, about 79% of the received complaints have been resolved, the CAA added.

 

