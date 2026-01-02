79-year old woman attacked to death following dispute in Agalawatta

79-year old woman attacked to death following dispute in Agalawatta

January 2, 2026   09:25 am

An 84- year old man has allegedly attacked his wife yesterday (1), leaving her critically injured and resulting in her death in the Delpawatta area in Agalawatta, according to police.  

The 79-year-old victim, a resident of Delpawatta in Mahagama, was reportedly attacked with a wooden door pole following an escalated dispute.

Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family, police added.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and the Agalawatta Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

