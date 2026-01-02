Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing off Jaffna
File Photo.

Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing off Jaffna

January 2, 2026   10:29 am

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

According to Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddika Sampath, the suspects were apprehended in the Karainagar sea area in Jaffna during a special search operation conducted last night (01).

The Navy had also seized the vessel used by the fishermen, along with their fishing equipment.

The arrested individuals have been taken to the Kankesanturai Navy Base and are scheduled to be handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's message for the New Year 2026 (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's message for the New Year 2026 (English)

President issues gazette to establish 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force' (English)

President issues gazette to establish 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force' (English)

Controversial Grade 6 English language module sparks public outcry (English)

Controversial Grade 6 English language module sparks public outcry (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)