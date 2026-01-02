Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen for illegal fishing off Jaffna

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

According to Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddika Sampath, the suspects were apprehended in the Karainagar sea area in Jaffna during a special search operation conducted last night (01).

The Navy had also seized the vessel used by the fishermen, along with their fishing equipment.

The arrested individuals have been taken to the Kankesanturai Navy Base and are scheduled to be handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) for further investigations.