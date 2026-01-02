President receives blessings from Chief Prelates of Amarapura and Ramanna Maha Nikayas

January 2, 2026   10:29 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid visits to chief Buddhist prelates to receive blessings for the New Year.

The President last afternoon (01) visited the Sri Vidyawasa Maha Pirivena in Minioluwa, Mirigama, where he called on the Most Venerable Aggamahapandita Makulewe Wimala Mahanayake Thero of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya.

During the visit, the President engaged in a brief discussion with the Mahanayake Thero and inquired after his well-being.

The Most Venerable Mahanayake Thero thereafter chanted Seth Pirith, invoking blessings upon the President and the government for their endeavours in the year ahead.

Member of Parliament Manjula Sugath Rathnayake and several others were present on the occasion.

Later in the evening, President Dissanayake visited the Amarapura Maha Nikaya Sangha Sabha Headquarters in Wellawatte to call on the Most Venerable Karagoda Uyangoda Maithri Murthy Mahanayake Thero, the Supreme Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya.

Following a brief exchange and inquiries into the prelates health, the Most Venerable Mahanayake Thero chanted Seth Pirith to bestow New Year blessings upon the President.

