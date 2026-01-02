Litro Gas expected to maintain prices for January

It has been reported that the prices of Litro domestic LP Gas cylinder refills will remain unchanged for the month of January 2026.

A company spokesperson stated that, although an upward revision was justified due to prevailing international market conditions, the decision to maintain current prices was made in consideration of Sri Lanka’s economic situation.

The current prices for Litro domestic LP Gas cylinders are as follows:

• 12.5 kg cylinder: Rs. 3,690

• 5 kg cylinder: Rs. 1,482

• 2.3 kg cylinder: Rs. 694

In contrast, Laugfs Gas has announced an increase in domestic LP Gas refill prices, effective from yesterday (Jan.01)

Under the revised pricing, the 12.5 kg cylinder has increased by Rs. 150, bringing the new price to Rs. 4,250, while the 5 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 65, now priced at Rs. 1,710.

Additionally, the monthly fuel price revision is expected to be announced within the course of this week.