CEB seeks 11.57% electricity tariff hike for Q1 2026

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) requesting a revision of electricity tariffs for the year 2026.

In its submission, the CEB has indicated that an 11.57% increase in tariffs will be necessary in the first quarter of the year.

The PUCSL has stated that a decision on whether to approve the proposed increase will be made following due procedures and discussions.

The full proposal is provided in the link below.

https://www.pucsl.gov.lk/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/2025-12-24-Frm-CEB_Proposal-for-the-Quarterly-electricity-tariff-review-_-Q1_2026..pdf