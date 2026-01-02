CEB seeks 11.57% electricity tariff hike for Q1 2026

CEB seeks 11.57% electricity tariff hike for Q1 2026

January 2, 2026   11:47 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) requesting a revision of electricity tariffs for the year 2026. 

In its submission, the CEB has indicated that an 11.57% increase in tariffs will be necessary in the first quarter of the year.

The PUCSL has stated that a decision on whether to approve the proposed increase will be made following due procedures and discussions.

The full proposal is provided in the link below.

https://www.pucsl.gov.lk/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/2025-12-24-Frm-CEB_Proposal-for-the-Quarterly-electricity-tariff-review-_-Q1_2026..pdf

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's message for the New Year 2026 (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's message for the New Year 2026 (English)

President issues gazette to establish 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force' (English)

President issues gazette to establish 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force' (English)

Controversial Grade 6 English language module sparks public outcry (English)

Controversial Grade 6 English language module sparks public outcry (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

Kiribati becomes first nation in the world to usher in the New Year (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)

High-level discussion between SJB and UNP on potential political alliance (English)