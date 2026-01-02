Close associate of Dehi Bale Malli arrested with heroin and Ice

Close associate of Dehi Bale Malli arrested with heroin and Ice

January 2, 2026   12:20 pm

Investigations have revealed that the suspect who was arrested with heroin in the Gandara area of Devundara is a close associate of the underworld figure Shehan Sathsara, also known as ‘Dehi Bale Malli’.

Officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) had arrested a suspect identified as Supun Madushan, alias ‘Jore’, while in possession of 200 grams of heroin, 23 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), and Rs. 500,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking, in the Gandara Police Division.

It is reported that the arrested suspect is an associate of  ‘Dehi Bale Malli’, who is currently residing overseas, and also an associate of Bale Malli’s close associate known as ‘Gambatta.’

Investigations have revealed that the suspect has maintained close relations with drug traffickers and is also involved in the handling of money earned from drug trafficking.

The PNB is conducting further investigations into the incident.

