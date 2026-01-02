More details revealed on Kaduwela shooting incident

A 20-year-old youth was killed in a shooting incident in the Menikgara area of Korathota, Nawagamuwa in Kaduwela last night (01), according to police.

Two others had also sustained injuries and were initially admitted to the Oruwala Regional Hospital in Athurugiriya and were later transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital for further treatment, police said.

According to police, the shooting targeted a group linked to underworld figure ‘Borella Kudu Duminda,’and it is suspected that the attack was carried out by the faction of ‘ Borella Kudu Chathu.’



Preliminary investigations conducted by the Nawagamuwa Police have revealed that the attack targeted three individuals who were inside a rented house at the time.

The suspects had arrived on a motorcycle and a three-wheeler, allegedly opened fire and fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The police said that the two shooters had entered the house after cutting a fence in the garden and had used a pistol to carry out the killing.

The deceased youth, identified as ‘Sankalpa,’ is a 20-year-old resident of Borella, police stated.

According to police, the deceased, together with another person, had allegedly chopped off a woman’s hand with a sharp weapon on November 14, 2025 in the Sarana Road area of Borella.

Investigations have revealed that the said woman is a close associate of ‘Kudu Chathu’ and that, on his instructions, the shooter and the motorcyclist involved in the shooting incident in the Borella area on June 24, 2025, had reportedly arrived from her residence.

Police said the intended target of that shooting managed to escape unharmed. Subsequently, he and the youth who was killed last night allegedly carried out the attack on the woman.

Both individuals are said to be close associates of ‘Kudu Duminda,’ who belongs to the rival faction of ‘Kudu Chathu,’ police added.

Accordingly, the police said operations had been carried out to arrest the two suspects involved in the earlier incidents, however, they had evaded arrest.

Meanwhile, police believe the latest murder was carried out based on information that a youth affiliated with ‘Kudu Chathu’s’ faction was present at the location.

One of the injured persons is reportedly the brother-in-law of the individual who survived the June shooting incident, police said.

In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, a senior police officer said that special security was deployed in the Borella area based on information received that ‘Kudu Duminda’ was preparing for the murder.

It is noteworthy that this is the first shooting incident reported in Sri Lanka in the year of 2026.