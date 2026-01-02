Unauthorized pavement vendors in Kandy town removed

January 2, 2026   03:09 pm

The removal of unauthorized pavement hawkers from Kandy town was carried out this morning (02), in accordance with a prior announcement made by the Kandy Municipal Council.

Despite the enforcement, vendors claim that the alternative location provided by the authorities is unsuitable for conducting their business effectively.

The Kandy Municipal Council had issued notices regarding the removal of unauthorized street traders since July of last year.

Accordingly, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Kandy Municipal Commissioner Indika Kumari Abeysinghe, along with officials from the Municipal Council and the police.

The removal process covered Kandy town as well as the Peradeniya and Katugastota areas.

However, the affected street vendors have raised concerns, stating that they are unable to carry out their trade at the alternative location provided in the Bogambara area, as it is not crowded.

