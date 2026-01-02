Kataragama Devalaya to auction portion of its gold for Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

The Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya has decided to auction about 70% of the gold items currently stored in the Devalaya’s safes, excluding those bearing images of deities, and to donate the proceeds to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund.

It has been reported that the auction will be conducted under the supervision of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority (NGJA).

The Basnayake Nilame also stated that the gold donated by devotees in recent years will be handed over to the government through a transparent process.

Clarifying the situation, Basnayake Nilame Thilina Madusanka said that advice had been sought from the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs, adding that reports claiming attempts to use 2,000-year-old gold were false.

He emphasized that only gold offerings made by devotees in recent years will be transparently transferred to the government.