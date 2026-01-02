Indian national arrested with over 3.4 kg Kush at BIA

January 2, 2026   04:06 pm

The Sri Lanka Customs’ Narcotics Control Unit has arrested a 35-year-old Indian national at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayeke for attempting to smuggle 3.419 kilograms of Kush cannabis into the country.

The narcotics, with an estimated street value of Rs. 34.19 million, was found inside his baggage.

The suspect had arrived from Bangkok on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 403, which landed at BIA at around 11.00 a.m.

The suspect, along with the seized narcotics, was handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

