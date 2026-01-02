PM Modi to inaugurate exposition on Buddhas Piprahwa Relics in Delhi tomorrow

PM Modi to inaugurate exposition on Buddhas Piprahwa Relics in Delhi tomorrow

January 2, 2026   04:56 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics associated with Bhagwan Buddha at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi on Saturday, January 3.

Announcing the event on X on Friday, the Prime Minister said, “Tomorrow, 3rd January, is a very special day for those passionate about history, culture and the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha. At 11 AM, the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha, ‘The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One’, will be inaugurated at Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi.”

Highlighting the significance of the exhibition, PM Modi said, “This Exposition brings together: The Piprahwa relics repatriated after more than a century. Authentic relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi and the Indian Museum, Kolkata.”

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics occupy a pivotal place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. They are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly associated with Bhagwan Buddha, according to an official statement. Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, widely believed to be the place where Gautam Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

The exposition underscores India’s enduring civilizational connection with the teachings of Buddha and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to preserving and promoting the country’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The recent repatriation of the relics has been made possible through sustained government efforts, institutional collaboration, and innovative public–private partnerships.

Organised thematically, the exhibition features a reconstructed interpretive model inspired by the Sanchi stupa at its centre, bringing together authentic relics from national collections and the repatriated gems. Other sections include Piprahwa Revisited; Vignettes of the Life of Buddha; Intangible in the Tangible: The Aesthetic Language of Buddhist Teachings; Expansion of Buddhist Art and Ideals Beyond Borders; and Repatriation of Cultural Artefacts: The Continuing Endeavour.

To deepen public engagement and understanding, the exposition is supported by an extensive audio-visual experience, including immersive films, digital reconstructions, interpretive projections, and multimedia presentations. These elements offer accessible insights into the life of Bhagwan Buddha, the discovery and journey of the Piprahwa relics, and the artistic traditions inspired by his teachings.

Source: Hans India
--Agencies 

 

 

 

 

 

 

