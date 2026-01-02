Korea Exim Bank pledges USD 50,000 in aid for Cyclone Ditwah relief

The Export-Import Bank of Korea has pledged USD 50,000 in humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka through the Korea Red Cross, in response to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, which affected more than one million people across the country.

According to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the assistance was provided following a request made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and is aimed at supporting immediate relief efforts and recovery operations in areas affected by the cyclone.

Chairman and CEO of the Export-Import Bank of Korea, Kiyeon Hwang, expressing his condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, stated that the institution highly values its long-standing partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka and stands in solidarity with the country during this difficult period.

He noted that the support is intended to help restore essential public facilities and provide relief to families currently residing in temporary shelters.

With this contribution, the total humanitarian assistance extended by the Republic of Korea to Sri Lanka has increased to USD 550,000.