SPMC records highest drug production in 2025

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media has stated that the State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation (SPMC) has recorded the highest drug production in its history during the year 2025.

Accordingly, the SPMC produced a total of 3,625 million tablets and capsules during the year 2025.

The Ministry further noted that the corporation also achieved its highest-ever monthly production in March 2025, during which 385 million tablets and capsules were manufactured.

For the first time in its history, the SPMC was able to supply all orders placed by the Medical Supplies Division without any shortages.

In addition, the corporation introduced five new pharmaceutical products to the market in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media stated that the total income of the SPMC for the year 2025 amounted to Rs. 27.06 billion.