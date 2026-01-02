SPMC records highest drug production in 2025

SPMC records highest drug production in 2025

January 2, 2026   06:20 pm

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media has stated that the State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation (SPMC) has recorded the highest drug production in its history during the year 2025.

Accordingly, the SPMC produced a total of 3,625 million tablets and capsules during the year 2025. 

The Ministry further noted that the corporation also achieved its highest-ever monthly production in March 2025, during which 385 million tablets and capsules were manufactured.

For the first time in its history, the SPMC was able to supply all orders placed by the Medical Supplies Division without any shortages. 

In addition, the corporation introduced five new pharmaceutical products to the market in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media stated that the total income of the SPMC for the year 2025 amounted to Rs. 27.06 billion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's message for the New Year 2026 (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's message for the New Year 2026 (English)

President issues gazette to establish 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force' (English)

President issues gazette to establish 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force' (English)

Controversial Grade 6 English language module sparks public outcry (English)

Controversial Grade 6 English language module sparks public outcry (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin