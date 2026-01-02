President highlights need to bring all housing projects under single coordinating institution

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to ensure that all housing projects planned under the 2026 Budget allocations are completed within the stipulated timeframes and handed over to the public without delay, according to the President Media Division (PMD).

The President also emphasized the need to bring the monitoring and supervision of these projects under a single coordinating institution to ensure efficiency and accountability.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held this morning (02) at the Presidential Secretariat with officials of the National Housing Development Authority (NHDA).

The discussion focused on the planning and current status of housing projects, including the national housing programme titled “A Place to Belong - A Beautiful Life,” to be implemented under the 2026 Budget, PMD said.

During the meeting, the President reviewed the planning, current progress, and target completion timelines of a Rs. 10,200 million housing project for low-income families and a Rs. 5,000 million housing project for communities displaced due to the conflict, both to be implemented under the 2026 Budget provisions.

Attention was also drawn to housing projects initiated in previous years under the NHDA that have yet to be completed, with emphasis placed on expediting their completion, the statement added.

The discussion was attended by Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Dr. Susil Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, T.B. Sarath, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Russell Aponsu, Secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Engineer L. Kumudu Lal Bogahawatta,; Director General of the National Budget Department of the Treasury, Jude Nilukshan, Chairman of the National Housing Development Authority, J.K. Aravinda Srinath along with senior officials from the National Housing Development Authority and the Ministry of Finance.

