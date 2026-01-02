Education Ministry issues guidelines on commencement of school for 2026

Education Ministry issues guidelines on commencement of school for 2026

January 2, 2026   09:40 pm

The Ministry of Education has issued a notice outlining guidelines for the revision of the school timetable for 2026, and instructions on the utilization of academic staff under the new education reforms.

Accordingly, school hours in 2026 will remain unchanged, continuing from 7.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The Ministry further stated that the new education reform process will be implemented for Grades 1 and 6, beginning in 2026.

See the full set of guidelines below: 

 

Guideline Commencement of School 2026 - Sinhala by Adaderana Online

 

 

 

