China pledges multi-faceted post-disaster support to Sri Lanka

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, has called on Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, to discuss multi-faceted support for Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, based on a needs assessment.

During the meeting, Minister Herath expressed deep appreciation for China’s continued assistance to Sri Lanka, including support extended in the aftermath of the recent adverse weather conditions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement today (2).

The Minister also reiterated Sri Lanka’s longstanding support for the One China Policy, in line with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, and reaffirmed that Sri Lanka continues to recognise the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, the statement added.