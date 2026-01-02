China pledges multi-faceted post-disaster support to Sri Lanka

China pledges multi-faceted post-disaster support to Sri Lanka

January 2, 2026   10:18 pm

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, has called on Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, to discuss multi-faceted support for Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, based on a needs assessment.

During the meeting, Minister Herath expressed deep appreciation for China’s continued assistance to Sri Lanka, including support extended in the aftermath of the recent adverse weather conditions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement today (2).

The Minister also reiterated Sri Lanka’s longstanding support for the One China Policy, in line with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, and reaffirmed that Sri Lanka continues to recognise the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, the statement added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Matugama PS Chariman remanded for obstruction of Pradeshiya Sabha Secretary's duties (English)

Matugama PS Chariman remanded for obstruction of Pradeshiya Sabha Secretary's duties (English)

CEB proposes 11.57% electricity tariff hike for first quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 11.57% electricity tariff hike for first quarter of 2026 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)