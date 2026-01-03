Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 3, 2026   07:37 am

The Meteorology Department states that, due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance to the east of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery conditions are expected to continue in the Eastern, Northern, and Uva Provinces during the coming days.

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern, Central, North-Central, and Uva Provinces, as well as in the Hambantota District.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm is likely at some places in the Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Matale, Nuwara Eliya, and Polonnaruwa Districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, the Northern, North-Central, and North-Western Provinces, and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota, and Monaragala Districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

