Detention order issued on main suspect in shooting incident near Mannar Court

Detention order issued on main suspect in shooting incident near Mannar Court

January 3, 2026   08:46 am

The Mannar Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to detain and interrogate the main suspect for a period of 90 days in connection with last year’s shooting incident in front of the Mannar Magistrate’s Court.

The investigation was handed over to the CID following suspicions that the suspect may have been involved in a previous shooting incident in the Adampan area, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the suspect was initially detained for 72 hours at the CID Headquarters in Colombo under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

As the initial detention period was due to expire yesterday (02) at 1:00 p.m., the suspect was produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court under tight security.

The CID subsequently requested court approval to detain the suspect for a further 90 days in order to continue investigations.

Under Section 9 of the PTA, authorization from the Ministry of Defence is required to detain a suspect for a 90-day period. As such approval had not been granted by 1:00 p.m., the Magistrate initially ordered the suspect to be remanded until January 12.

However, the required approval was later granted by the President in his capacity as Minister of Defence. 

Accordingly, the CID recalled the case by way of a motion, after which the Magistrate granted permission to detain the suspect for 90 days for further interrogation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Matugama PS Chariman remanded for obstruction of Pradeshiya Sabha Secretary's duties (English)

Matugama PS Chariman remanded for obstruction of Pradeshiya Sabha Secretary's duties (English)

CEB proposes 11.57% electricity tariff hike for first quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 11.57% electricity tariff hike for first quarter of 2026 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Welcoming 2026:New Year celebrations from Sri Lanka and across the world (English)