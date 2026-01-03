Water supply to several areas in Colombo disrupted due to pipeline breakdown

January 3, 2026   09:04 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that water supply to several areas in and around Colombo has been suspended today (03) following a sudden breakdown in the main transmission pipeline from Ambatale to Dehiwala.

Water supply has been completely interrupted in the following areas:

• Moratuwa

• Rawathawatta

• Soysapura

• Ratmalana

• Mount Lavinia

• Dehiwala

• Wellawatte

• Pamankada

• Mulleriyawa

• Kolonnawa

In addition, residents in the Battaramulla area will experience low water pressure, it said.

The NWSDB is currently undertaking repair work on the damaged pipeline and expects to restore water supply to all affected areas by midnight today (03).

