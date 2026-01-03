14-year-old boy dies after alleged beating; father arrested

January 3, 2026   10:41 am

The Nooriya Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the alleged assault and murder of a 14-year-old boy, a resident of the Nooriya Estate within the Nooriya Police Division.

The investigation was initiated following a tip-off received by the Nooriya Police Station last night (02), reporting that a child was being physically assaulted.

In response, police officers arrived at the scene and found the boy lying unconscious near a residence. He was immediately rushed to Noori Hospital; however, the medical officer on duty confirmed that the child was dead upon arrival.

As the death is considered highly suspicious, the body of the deceased has been placed at the Avissawella District General Hospital morgue pending a formal autopsy, said police.

The victim’s father has been taken into custody by the Nooriya Police as the primary suspect in connection with the incident.

Nooriya Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.

