Sri Lanka stands with Switzerland after tragic fire in ski resort bar  FM

January 3, 2026   11:18 am

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath has expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Switzerland following a tragic fire in the resort town of Crans-Montana, which killed around 40 people and injured 100 others, many seriously.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath said he was “deeply saddened” by the incident and extended condolences on behalf of the government and people of Sri Lanka. 

He conveyed “sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones” and offered sympathies to all affected by the tragedy, wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

“At this difficult moment, I reaffirm Sri Lanka’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Switzerland,” he added.

The fire occurred in the early hours of January 1, 2026, at around 1:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation during a New Year’s Eve party in the upscale ski resort in southwestern Switzerland. According to authorities, the blaze was likely caused by sparklers placed on bottles of champagne that came “too close to the ceiling.”

