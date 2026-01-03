A Buddha Air flight from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur skidded off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal’s Jhapa district late on Friday night.

Officials said the aircraft was carrying 51 passengers and 4 crew members. No injuries were reported.

How the incident happened

Nepal Police said the incident occurred during the landing process and confirmed that all passengers and crew were safely rescued.

“The Buddha Air flight that took off from Kathmandu with 51 passengers and 4 crew members to Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa District met with an accident during the landing process at Bhadrapur Airport. All individuals have been safely rescued by Nepal Police and the concerned authorities,” Nepal Police said in a post on X.

Buddha Air said the aircraft veered off the runway during landing.

“The flight number 901 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur, aircraft 9N AMF, has veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport. There were 51 passengers on board the aircraft. All passengers and crew 4 persons are safe,” the airline said in a statement on X.

The airline added that a technical and relief team was being sent from Kathmandu on another aircraft to assess the situation.

“A technical and relief team is being dispatched from Kathmandu on another aircraft,” the statement said.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the flight took off from Kathmandu at 8:23 pm and was scheduled to remain overnight at Bhadrapur Airport before returning to Kathmandu on the first flight the following morning.

Nepal’s sketchy aviation history

Authorities said further details would be shared after inspections and technical assessments are completed.

The incident comes amid continued scrutiny of air safety in Nepal following a series of serious aviation accidents in recent years. In July 2024, a Saurya Airlines Bombardier CRJ200LR crashed shortly after take off from Kathmandu, killing 18 of the 19 people on board.

Source: India TV

-Agencies