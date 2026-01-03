Suspect arrested for illegal sale of rented motorcycles in Ratnapura

Suspect arrested for illegal sale of rented motorcycles in Ratnapura

January 3, 2026   12:30 pm

Balangoda Police have arrested a suspect in the Sannasgama area in Ratnapura for allegedly operating a fraudulent racket involving the illegal sale of motorcycles obtained on a rental basis.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect rented motorcycles from various owners, claiming that he required the vehicles for several months. Under this pretext, he allegedly persuaded the owners to hand over the registration books along with the motorcycles.

Police stated that motorcycles had been obtained from renters in several areas, including Ratnapura and Balangoda.

At the time of arrest, police recovered a total of six motorcycles that were reportedly being prepared for illegal sale. 

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court, said police.

