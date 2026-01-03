Foreign national killed after being struck by Jeep in Weligama

A 42-year-old Slovakian national has died following a road accident on the Weligama coastal road last night (02), police said.

According to the police, the victim was walking along the road when he was struck by a jeep traveling from Matara toward Galle.

The foreign national sustained serious injuries in the collision and succumbed after being admitted to the Walana Hospital.

The driver of the jeep has been arrested in connection with the incident, said police.

Weligama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.