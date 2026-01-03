Foreign national killed after being struck by Jeep in Weligama

Foreign national killed after being struck by Jeep in Weligama

January 3, 2026   01:17 pm

A 42-year-old Slovakian national has died following a road accident on the Weligama coastal road last night (02), police said.

According to the police, the victim was walking along the road when he was struck by a jeep traveling from Matara toward Galle.

The foreign national sustained serious injuries in the collision and succumbed after being admitted to the Walana Hospital.

The driver of the jeep has been arrested in connection with the incident, said police.

Weligama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Matugama PS Chariman remanded for obstruction of Pradeshiya Sabha Secretary's duties (English)

Matugama PS Chariman remanded for obstruction of Pradeshiya Sabha Secretary's duties (English)

CEB proposes 11.57% electricity tariff hike for first quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 11.57% electricity tariff hike for first quarter of 2026 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin