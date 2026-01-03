Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency and the government has called for “mobilisation” of the population after US “attack”.

Venezuela said it rejects “military aggression” by ⁠the United States, the government said in a statement early today.

Attacks took place in the capital of Caracas and the states of ⁠Miranda, Aragua and ⁠La Guaira, the statement said, prompting Mr Maduro ⁠to declare ⁠a national emergency and call on ⁠social and political forces to “activate mobilisation plans.”

The goverment called the attacks an “extremely serious military aggression” by the United States on the capital Caracas.

“Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people,” Mr Maduro’s government said.

Airplanes and loud noises could be heard and a column of smoke was visible ⁠in Caracas early today, Reuters witnesses said, while power was out in the south of the Venezuelan capital, near a major military base.

The incident began about 2am (6am Irish time). Videos circulating on social media showed multiple explosions across Caracas.

Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela. He has not publicly detailed his aims but has privately pressured President Nicolas Maduro to flee the nation, Reuters has reported.

Mr Trump said on Monday it would be “smart” for Mr Maduro to leave power.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US has made a major military buildup in the region,including an aircraft carrier, warships ⁠and advanced fighter jets stationed in the Caribbean.

Mr Trump has announced a “blockade” of Venezuelan oil, expanded sanctions and staged more than ⁠two dozen strikes on vessels the US alleges were involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Last week, Mr Trump ⁠said the United ⁠States had “hit” an area in Venezuela where boats are loaded with drugs, marking the first known time Washington has carried out land operations in Venezuela since the pressure campaign began.

He did not ⁠say whether those strikes were carried out by the CIA or not. Other media outlets have reported that the spy agency was behind them.

Mr Trump has accused the South American country of flooding the US with drugs, and his administration has for months been bombing boats originating in South America that it alleges were carrying drugs.

Many nations have condemned the attacks as extrajudicial killings and Mr Maduro’s government ⁠has always denied any involvement with drug trafficking.

Source: RTE

--Agencies