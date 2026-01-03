FAA bans US commercial flights in Venezuela airspace over ongoing military activity ahead of explosions in Caracas

January 3, 2026   02:18 pm

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned U.S. commercial flights from operating in Venezuelan airspace, citing “ongoing military activity” and heightened safety risks. 

The restriction was issued via a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) and took effect as tensions sharply escalated around Caracas .

In late 2025, most international flights  had already been suspended from and to Venezuela following warnings about military activity and navigation interference.

The move came hours before a series of loud explosions were reported in the Venezuelan capital on Saturday, with residents describing blasts, aircraft noise, smoke rising from military sites and power outages in several districts.

Venezuelan authorities accused the United States of military aggression. 

However, the United States government has not officially confirmed that it carried out an attack on Venezuela related to the explosions reported in Caracas on January 3, 2026. U.S. officials, including the White House and Pentagon, have not acknowledged or taken responsibility for strikes in Caracas tied to those explosions so far, although many U.S. media outlets point to an operation conducted by the Pentagon.

For its part, Caracas declared a state of emergency (“state of external disturbance”) and mobilized defense plans.

--Agencies 

