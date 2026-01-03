President Maduro and wife captured and removed from Venezuela, Trump confirms

Donald Trump has confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured and flown out of the country along with his wife.

He added the US carried out a “large scale strike” against Venezuela in the early hours of this morning.

Trump said on Truth Social: “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Source: Sky News

--Agencies