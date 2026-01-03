Traffic spot fines across the island can be paid online via GovPay from Jan. 15 - Police

January 3, 2026   04:07 pm

The facility to pay traffic spot fines online through the GovPay platform will be made available islandwide by January 15, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety, W.P.J. Senadheera.

The DIG made these remarks while addressing a press conference held in Colombo yesterday (January 3), stating that the necessary facilities and training have already been provided to police officers to implement the system before January 15.

He noted that the initiative is intended to minimize inconvenience to the public and save motorists’ time.

DIG Senadheera also stated that there is no requirement for motorists to hand over money to police officers. He further emphasized that both giving and receiving bribes constitute offences under criminal law.

The DIG added that the police will act strictly in accordance with the law and that the new system will prevent officers from being subjected to allegations of financial misconduct in the future.

