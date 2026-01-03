Four gang members linked to underworld figures arrested with firearms and drugs

The Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Division has arrested four gang members connected to two underworld criminals, who currently hiding overseas, and have recovered three firearms used in multiple crimes including murders, police said.

The recovered firearms allegedly belong to the organized criminals Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Avishka Heshan alias, “Bodhiyawatte Avishka” and Adhikarige Samantha Perera, alias “Chuva Samantha.”

During the raid, the police also seized drugs found in their possession, according to the police.

Police said arrested suspects include individuals who provided weapons, accommodation, and motorcycle transport for crimes, as well as a person who was in charge of the firearms.

Police recovered three foreign-manufactured 3.8 revolver-type firearms, six rounds of 9mm ammunition, six rounds of 3.8 ammunition, 50 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of Rs. 1.5 million, 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“Ice”) worth about Rs. 800,000, and three smartphones.

Investigations revealed that one of the seized firearms was used in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Bodhiyawatte, Kohuwala, on December 30, 2025.

All suspects were arrested while they were staying at homes in the Kalubowila Hospital Road, Saranankara Road, Kalubowila Kevumwatta, and Bodhiyawatte areas of the Kohuwala Police Division.

Police further stated that the firearms had been used in numerous crimes, including murders carried out across the Dehiwala, Kohuwala, and Mount Lavinia police divisions.

The suspects have been handed over to Kohuwala Police for further investigations.