Low-level atmospheric disturbance east of Sri Lanka to bring heavy showers - Met Dept.

The low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the east of Sri Lanka continues to influence the island’s weather, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Under its influence, showery condition is expected to enhance over the Northern, Eastern, and Uva Provinces during the coming days from January 5.

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, the Met. Department said.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Gampaha, Colombo and Monaragala districts.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.