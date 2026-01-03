Low-level atmospheric disturbance east of Sri Lanka to bring heavy showers - Met Dept.

Low-level atmospheric disturbance east of Sri Lanka to bring heavy showers - Met Dept.

January 3, 2026   05:40 pm

The low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the east of Sri Lanka continues to influence the island’s weather, according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Under its influence, showery condition is expected to enhance over the Northern, Eastern, and Uva Provinces during the coming days from January 5. 

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, the Met. Department said. 

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. 

Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Gampaha, Colombo and Monaragala districts. 

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Matugama PS Chariman remanded for obstruction of Pradeshiya Sabha Secretary's duties (English)

Matugama PS Chariman remanded for obstruction of Pradeshiya Sabha Secretary's duties (English)

CEB proposes 11.57% electricity tariff hike for first quarter of 2026 (English)

CEB proposes 11.57% electricity tariff hike for first quarter of 2026 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2026.01.02