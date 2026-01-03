President Maduro and wife indicted in New York as Attorney General calls them narco traffickers

January 3, 2026   06:25 pm

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says that Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.

She said the Venezuelan president faces charges of Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.

Maduro was indicted in March 2020 on “narco-terrorism” charges in the Southern District of New York.

Bondi added on X: “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. 

“On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.”

Source: Sky News 

--Agencies

